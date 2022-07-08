Federal government OKs disaster declaration to aid those impacted by fatal fire

CALUMET CITY — More help has arrived for residents of a condominium complex hit by a fatal fire in May.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a disaster declaration for the Park of River Oaks, where one person died and seven were injured — including three firefighters — in a blaze on May 30.

Wilhelmina J. Williamson, 85, who lived on the seventh floor of the 200 Park Ave. building, died in the fire, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The disaster declaration clears the way for residents, condo owners and businesses impacted by the fire to apply for low-interest loans to help pay for damages not covered by insurance.

In a statement, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 in loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. In addition, homeowners or renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, and businesses and non-profits can borrow up to $2 million to cover physical damages.

The SBA on Friday began staffing a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the condo complex. The center will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 21, when it will close at 4 p.m.

In the statement, Pritzker said 150 families were left homeless by the fire. "Some of these residents lost not just the structure of their home, but everything they owned," he said.

The city of Calumet City had previously declared a state of emergency to streamline the provision of aid for the approximately 200 people displaced by the fire.

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones hailed the disaster declaration.

"This is great news for Calumet City residents," he said Friday, noting those impacted included 7th Ward Ald. Anthony Smith, who lives in a different building in the complex. "This announcement alleviates a bunch of concerns the residents have.

"I want to praise Gov. Pritzker for sealing the deal with this."

Jones also noted the assistance of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "Money flows from the federal government to the state to the county to us," Jones said.

The recovery process has included the restoration of water and power to buildings in the complex. Jones also said the city will seek to have sprinklers installed when damaged units are repaired.

"What this SBA loan does, it allows people to rebuild and have some comfort," Jones said.

He added the city has continued to aid displaced residents with help in finding temporary housing, grocery cards and gas cards.