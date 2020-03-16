You are the owner of this article.
Fire burns through roof of Calumet City Sonic
CALUMET CITY — A fire burned through the roof of the Sonic Drive-In Monday night.

No one was injured in the blaze at 1299 Torrence Ave. that began while the restaurant still was serving customers, either through the drive-thru or in their individually parked vehicles. There is no dining room at Sonic.

Calumet City Fire Chief Glenn Bachert said firefighters initially were called to the restaurant, located adjacent to River Oaks Center, for a smoke investigation with no visible fire.

But he said when firefighters arrived there was fire burning through the roof of the restaurant.

The chief indicated the fire appeared to start in the rear of the Sonic, away from the food preparation area, and in rooms containing an employee bathroom, water heater and electric panel.

Bachert said the fire spread from the back of the restaurant up into the roof and eventually through it, leaving a hole in the roof on a cold, drizzly night.

"The fire is under investigation at this time, so no known cause," Bachert said.

He said Calumet City was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Lansing, South Holland and Dolton. Homewood firefighters covered the Calumet City station.

It's not clear when, or whether, the Sonic will reopen.

Its grand opening was in 2011.

