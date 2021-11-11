Judge denies Calumet City clerk's bid for TRO in dispute with mayor

Figgs responded to the TRO denial in a Thursday statement.

"I understand that a TRO is an extraordinary remedy that is seldom granted," Figgs said in the statement. "Mayor Jones' repeated aggressive conduct and political retaliation still should not be something that I should be subjected to everyday.

"I was elected by the people of Calumet City to do my job as Clerk," Figgs added. "Every day Mayor Jones tries to prevent me from doing that job. I have tried to do everything I can to serve the people of Calumet City and I will keep on doing so."

Jones said a dispositive motion would be filed next week. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 23.

The dispute between Figgs and Jones went public in July when Figgs held a news conference across the street from City Hall in Pulaski Park.

At that time, Figgs said, "I feel like I'm being bullied within the mayor's administration. ... I noticed that every time that I would operate in the capacity of my job ... and I would inform the mayor of policies and procedures or the state statute that relates to my job, I feel like there was some form of retaliation."

Jones responded to Figgs in a written statement then.