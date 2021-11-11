Judge denies Calumet City clerk's bid for TRO in dispute with mayor

CALUMET CITY — Mayor Thaddeus Jones has won the latest skirmish during an ongoing dispute with Clerk Nyota Figgs over what Figgs calls Jones' bullying and interfering with her duties.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Mitchell denied Figgs' request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) in her lawsuit filed last month.
Among Figgs' claims in the lawsuit:
- Jones transferred Figgs' duties regarding business licenses, animal licenses and parking permits to the city administrator and the mayor's office;
- Jones prevented Figgs from performing her duties as city collector and custodian of city records;
- Jones prevented Figgs from hiring her own staff and hired an office manager who reports to Jones.
Jones denied interfering with Figgs' ability to perform the clerk's duties.
"Upon questioning by Judge Mitchell, Figgs' attorneys were unable to identify any duties in which the administration has interfered," Jones said in a statement.
"(Wednesday's) denial by the Judge further validates my assertion that the Clerk's office has been grossly mismanaged and has cost the taxpayers of Calumet City significant losses in revenue," Jones added.
Jones said an audit being conducted of the clerk's office "will soon be made public. Thus far, the preliminary findings are disturbing and alarming. As the new Mayor of Calumet City, I remain firm in my pledge to our residents that our town will be efficient, accountable, and transparent in all operations."
Figgs responded to the TRO denial in a Thursday statement.
"I understand that a TRO is an extraordinary remedy that is seldom granted," Figgs said in the statement. "Mayor Jones' repeated aggressive conduct and political retaliation still should not be something that I should be subjected to everyday.
"I was elected by the people of Calumet City to do my job as Clerk," Figgs added. "Every day Mayor Jones tries to prevent me from doing that job. I have tried to do everything I can to serve the people of Calumet City and I will keep on doing so."
Jones said a dispositive motion would be filed next week. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 23.
The dispute between Figgs and Jones went public in July when Figgs held a news conference across the street from City Hall in Pulaski Park.
At that time, Figgs said, "I feel like I'm being bullied within the mayor's administration. ... I noticed that every time that I would operate in the capacity of my job ... and I would inform the mayor of policies and procedures or the state statute that relates to my job, I feel like there was some form of retaliation."
Jones responded to Figgs in a written statement then.
"It is unfortunate that Clerk Figgs has stoop(ed) to an enormously low level by disrespecting the hundreds of thousands of women in this country who are victimized through acts of realistic bullying," Jones said in the statement. "Clerk Figgs is not being bullied."