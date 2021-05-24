Man dies after driving off Torrence Avenue Bridge; teen passenger stable, police say

CHICAGO — A Calumet City man died Sunday after reportedly driving a car off the Torrence Avenue bridge and plunging 30 feet into the Calumet River below, authorities said.

Jaime Navarro, 39, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 16-year-old boy was in the car at the time of the crash late Sunday, police said. Various media outlets have reported the teen was Navarro's son.

Officers with the Chicago police Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard were involved in a water rescue after the crash, which occurred about 6:49 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Torrence Avenue, Chicago police said.

Witnesses told police the driver of a white Sedan was traveling northbound when he went through a retention net, sending the car plummeting into the water as the bridge was going up.

The 16-year-old was rescued by a passing boat and transported to a hospital, police said.

The police Marine Unit searched the water for Navarro. He was later transported to the hospital and declared dead.

The boy was in good condition Sunday night following the crash, police said.