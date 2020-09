Man killed in fiery crash in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY — A 27-year-old Dolton man died in a crash early Tuesday that closed a large portion of Sibley Boulevard.

The man, who remains unidentified, was one of two drivers involved in the crash. The other was treated for injuries at a hospital and moved to police custody, Calumet City Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said.

Officers responded about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 2000 block of Sibley, where the collision led to one of the vehicles catching on fire, Fletcher said.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, Fletcher said.

The South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team assisted Calumet City police in a crash investigation.

Police urged anyone with additional information to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

