Merrillville teen dies in Calumet City, coroner says

CALUMET CITY — An 18-year-old Merrillville man died by homicide Wednesday in Calumet City, according to the Cook County medical examiner.
The man died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner. He was shot around 3 p.m. and succumbed to his injuries an hour later.
Calumet City police did not respond to request for comment.
