Outgoing Calumet City mayor looks back on decades of public service

"I think we were very good at creating a wonderful team of department heads who were diverse," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said. "I appointed the first African American female to hold the office of city clerk. Our city council is very reflective of who our town is made up of."

Infrastructure improvements are another point of pride for Markiewicz Qualkinbush. She pointed to the new Blues Water Run, a park on the banks of the Little Calumet River across from River Oaks Center. A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for the park, whose $2.4 million cost will be covered by grant money. Another major project funded by grants will be the replacement of lead water service lines over the next five years.

Navigating the pandemic was a challenge for Calumet City as it was for every other municipality. "We've seen declines in property taxes, declines in gas taxes," Markiewicz Qualkinbush said. "Our businesses have taken a hit. They're still recovering from that."

Markiewicz Qualkinbush is glad to see pandemic restrictions lifting, but she believes the best news for the city could be down the road.

"I still say that I think Calumet City is the best location for that (south suburban) casino," she said. "I think that will change our future and the (future of) the south suburbs in general."