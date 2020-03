Police called in to help with crowd control at Sam’s Club

CALUMET CITY — As hordes of shoppers descended on Sam’s Club Saturday, police were called to help manage crowds in a buying blitz.

Police were called to the Sam’s Club at 603 River Oaks West in Calumet City to help with crowd control, said Police Chief Christopher Fletcher.

An eyewitness at the scene said several shoppers were lined up at the entrance with carts at the ready waiting to get inside as police were stationed near exits and entrances, limiting the number of shoppers going in.

After a few hours, the crowds dissipated, the eye witness reported.

No other significant incidents occurred and no arrests were made, Fletcher said.

