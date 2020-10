Police, firefighters respond to Calumet City bowling alley

CALUMET CITY — Police and first responders investigated a reported incident at a bowling alley in Calumet City late Friday.

At 11 p.m. firefighters were called to Castaways Bowl at 1025 Sibley Boulevard, said Calumet City Fire Department personnel.

The report was called in as a gunshot or stabbing victim and a fire engine and ambulance were dispatched to assist Calumet City police, firefighters said. However, first responders found no victims and left the scene at 11:05 p.m.

Personnel said if there were victims, they would have been transported by someone other than local emergency medical staff.

The staff at Castaways Bowl said the venue was open per usual Saturday and declined to speak about the incident.

The fire department did not have further information on the incident and the Calumet City Police Department has not responded to The Times' request for information.

