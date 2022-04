South Holland man shot to death in Calumet City; suspect charged with murder, police say

CALUMET CITY — A 34-year-old South Holland man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Calumet City, officials said.

Calumet City police responded to the 1900 block of Memorial Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a ShotSpotter alert. Police then received reports of a gunshot victim, authorities said. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Jarvis J. Evans, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers began performing lifesaving measures on Evans until Calumet City EMS arrived.

Evans was taking to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is a 34-year-old man who knew Evans. The suspect has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Authorities said the shooting was an "isolated incident."

