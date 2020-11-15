TF North Thanksgiving dinner giveaway goes on amid pandemic

CALUMET CITY — Given the restrictions in place because of COVID-19, organizers of TF North High School's annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway considered taking a year off.

"We kind of wondered if we should do it or not," said Ayanna Dowd, who works with the school's Student Action Team, which runs the event.

But as the economic pressures of the pandemic continue to linger, going ahead seemed the right call.

"There is such a need," said Dowd, who co-sponsors the student organization with Ana Boesenberg. "People are hurting."

As proof of the need, the scope of the event keeps growing.

With the help of sponsors such as Thornton Township, the Calumet City Lions Club and Calumet City Clerk Nyoda Figgs, organizers planned to give out 350 dinners this year. That's 100 more than in 2019.

The meals included turkey, dressing, mac and cheese, candied yams, green beans, a roll and a bottle of water.

Saturday afternoon, the event went on, with adjustments necessitated by the pandemic. For the first time in its four-year history, the giveaway was conducted drive-thru style.