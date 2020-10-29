UPDATE: Man identified after fatal pedestrian crash in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY — A Lansing man died after a crash early Thursday at Sibley Boulevard and Saginaw Avenue, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

Shawn Alexander, 34, was pronounced dead by the coroner's office about 8:10 a.m. due to blunt force trauma.

Calumet City police, firefighters/EMS and coroner's staff responded at 6:41 a.m. Thursday for a crash involving a pedestrian at that location, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.

Officer found Alexander lying in the street suffering from multiple injuries after the collision.

Alexander was transported by the Calumet City Fire Department to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where he later died.

Fletcher said the driver involved in the fatal crash is cooperating with police. The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Calumet City police with the ongoing investigation.

