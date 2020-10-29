UPDATE: Man identified after fatal pedestrian crash in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY — A Lansing man died after a crash early Thursday at Sibley Boulevard and Saginaw Avenue, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.
Shawn Alexander, 34, was pronounced dead by the coroner's office about 8:10 a.m. due to blunt force trauma.
Calumet City police, firefighters/EMS and coroner's staff responded at 6:41 a.m. Thursday for a crash involving a pedestrian at that location, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.
Officer found Alexander lying in the street suffering from multiple injuries after the collision.
Alexander was transported by the Calumet City Fire Department to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where he later died.
Fletcher said the driver involved in the fatal crash is cooperating with police. The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Calumet City police with the ongoing investigation.
Albert Verduzco
Allen Coapstick
Amauri Cowan
Anna Marie Grcich
Anthony Alexander
Antonio Perkins
April Wilson
Carl Reed
Carlos Sainz
Cody Ray Qualls
Damian Jones
Daniel Dillman
Darin Walker
Deana Janiak
Degerie Scott
Denise Smith
Dewann Crook
Donta Stewart
Elizabeth Michel
Eric Sims
Eric Sims
Evelyn Richards
Fermin Baltazer Rosales Jr.
Frederic Dellenbach
Hector Navarro Gomez
Iyesha Howard
Jacob Dillon
Jacqueline Jancek
Jeanette Rodriguez
Jerry Robert Moore
Jesse Leon
Jesus Navarro
John Idzik
John Smiley
Joseph Becerra
Joseph Dawson
Kelly Hric
Kevin Riley
Kyle Bentley
Larry Weatherspoon
Mark Rebeil
Maurice Bentley
Melissa Kinley
Michael Medrano
Mustafa Udaipurwala
Olivia Haskett
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Arnold
Richard Lucas
Robert Gale
Robert Greiner
Robert Hudson Jr.
Robert Jackson
Rodolfo Medina
Roosevelt Dushun Williams
Ross McCracken
Samantha Smolka
Shawn Stephens
Skyler Bulla
Stefphanie Westerhoff
Steve Jenkins
Steven Flores
Taneshia Beasley
Timothy Patten Jackson
Todd J. Dickerson
Troy Lamont Hearst
Tyree Hall
Wiley McGee
Williams Michael Wilson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!