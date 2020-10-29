 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Man identified after fatal pedestrian crash in Calumet City
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Man identified after fatal pedestrian crash in Calumet City

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock

File photo

 The Times

CALUMET CITY — A Lansing man died after a crash early Thursday at Sibley Boulevard and Saginaw Avenue, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

Shawn Alexander, 34, was pronounced dead by the coroner's office about 8:10 a.m. due to blunt force trauma.

Calumet City police, firefighters/EMS and coroner's staff responded at 6:41 a.m. Thursday for a crash involving a pedestrian at that location, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher. 

Officer found Alexander lying in the street suffering from multiple injuries after the collision. 

Alexander was transported by the Calumet City Fire Department to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where he later died.

Fletcher said the driver involved in the fatal crash is cooperating with police. The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Calumet City police with the ongoing investigation. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: News conference on body found near Lowell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts