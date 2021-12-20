WATCH NOW: Calumet City mayor calls for clerk's resignation in wake of audit

But Figgs' spokesperson did say that only expired documents were destroyed and that action followed the clerk's office being instructed to do so by the mayor's office in order to free up storage space.

"Today's press conference was the latest act in a series of threats and intimidation and bullying of the elected Calumet City Clerk Nyota Figgs by State Representative/Mayor Jones," Figgs said in a statement. "Calumet City needs an intervention. ... I welcome an actual independent investigation into the situation here in Calumet City. I have been in contact with law enforcement about the actions taken by the Mayor and his team."

Figgs' spokesperson declined to identify the law enforcement entity Figgs reached out to, citing an "ongoing investigation."

Benford said she has talked to the FBI about her findings, and Jones said he plans to present the audit findings to the U.S. Attorney, the FBI and the Cook County State's Attorney for possible action.

Jones said he did not seek an investigation of Figgs by Calumet City police so as to avoid any appearance of undue pressure by his office. "We want to make sure that ... there is no issue to say that there's any political vendetta on my part," he said.