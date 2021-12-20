WATCH NOW: Calumet City mayor calls for clerk's resignation in wake of audit

CALUMET CITY — Mayor Thaddeus Jones called on Clerk Nyota Figgs to resign on Monday as details of an forensic audit into her office was unveiled.
Among the findings by auditor Alyssia Benford of Benford Brown and Associates for the three fiscal years ending on April 30, 2021:
• The clerk's office failed to record more than 3,000 parking tickets, leading to a projected loss in city revenue of $1.1 million;
• The clerk's office mishandled property liens, including recording some twice, failing to record others for years and not reporting lien releases to Cook County;
• The clerk, acting as city collector, failed to turn over funds to the city treasurer within seven days, as required by the municipal code;
• The clerk's office improperly disposed of city documents without approval from the Illinois Local Records Commission.
"We have uncovered some serious, serious malfeasance in the city clerk's office," Jones said at a news conference called to release some results of the ongoing audit. "The appropriate thing for the clerk to do is possibly resign because I don't think she's capable of handling her duties."
Jones said copies of the audit report were delivered to city council members and Figgs on Monday. Through a spokesperson, Figgs denied receiving a copy of the report and declined comment on most of its contents.
But Figgs' spokesperson did say that only expired documents were destroyed and that action followed the clerk's office being instructed to do so by the mayor's office in order to free up storage space.
"Today's press conference was the latest act in a series of threats and intimidation and bullying of the elected Calumet City Clerk Nyota Figgs by State Representative/Mayor Jones," Figgs said in a statement. "Calumet City needs an intervention. ... I welcome an actual independent investigation into the situation here in Calumet City. I have been in contact with law enforcement about the actions taken by the Mayor and his team."
Figgs' spokesperson declined to identify the law enforcement entity Figgs reached out to, citing an "ongoing investigation."
Benford said she has talked to the FBI about her findings, and Jones said he plans to present the audit findings to the U.S. Attorney, the FBI and the Cook County State's Attorney for possible action.
Jones said he did not seek an investigation of Figgs by Calumet City police so as to avoid any appearance of undue pressure by his office. "We want to make sure that ... there is no issue to say that there's any political vendetta on my part," he said.
Jones said the audit, which has cost $35,000 so far, was supposed to be done by Oct. 31. "We've not been able to complete it because the clerk has not only destroyed documents but has interfered with the audit," Jones said.