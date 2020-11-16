WATCH NOW: Casino operator Delaware North hands out free turkeys in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY — Margaret Graniczny's shopping list for Thanksgiving dinner will not include the main course.

The Calumet City resident made sure of that by being the first in line for Monday's turkey giveaway at River Oaks Center, sponsored by casino operator Delaware North.

After a wait of two-and-a-half hours, Graniczny picked up her free turkey, a gesture she greatly appreciated in these uncertain times.

"There's a lot of people out here that need it," she said. "With this COVID going on, it's tough."

Osi Imomoh, regional general manager for Delaware North's gaming division, said that reality prompted the company to stage the drive-thru event, which distributed $10,000 worth of turkeys in the southwest corner of the River Oaks parking lot.

Delaware North is one of four companies vying for the south suburban casino license that could be be awarded by the Illinois Gaming Commission sometime next year.

Last month, the board deferred action on the permit for at least six months. But Imomoh said Delaware North doesn't plan to sit idly by waiting on the state's decision.