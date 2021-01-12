 Skip to main content
Death threats over inauguration net arrest of Chicago Heights man, authorities say
Courts

The accused man could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted on the charge. 

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A Chicago Heights man was arrested after he left a voicemail on a U.S. representative’s phone threatening to “kill any (expletive) Democrat” that steps on the (expletive) lawn,” according to court records.

The man was referencing the upcoming presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C., investigators said.

Louis Capriotti, 45, faces a charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Capriotti was arrested Tuesday morning near his home, and he was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch Jr. “Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable.”

On Dec. 29, Capriotti left a voicemail for a U.S. House of Representatives member from New Jersey saying that if certain people “think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that (expletive) White House on January 20th, they’re sadly (expletive) mistaken,” according to court reports.

The voicemail he left went further to allegedly state, “We will surround the (expletive) White House, and we will kill any (expletive) Democrat that steps on the (expletive) lawn.”

The U.S. Capitol police assisted in the FBI investigation. Capriotti could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted on the charge, Lausch said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

