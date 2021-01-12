Death threats over inauguration net arrest of Chicago Heights man, authorities say

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A Chicago Heights man was arrested after he left a voicemail on a U.S. representative’s phone threatening to “kill any (expletive) Democrat” who steps on the (expletive) lawn,” according to court records.
The man was referring to the upcoming presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C., investigators said.
Louis Capriotti, 45, faces a charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. District Court in Chicago.
Capriotti was arrested Tuesday morning near his home, and he was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes later Tuesday.
“Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch Jr. “Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable.”
Court records show several months of voicemail messages in which Capriotti allegedly screamed profanities and racist remarks at multiple members of Congress through their office phones.
On Dec. 29, Capriotti left a voicemail for a U.S. House member from New Jersey saying that if certain people “think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that (expletive) White House on January 20th, they’re sadly (expletive) mistaken,” according to court reports.
The voicemail continued, “We will surround the (expletive) White House, and we will kill any (expletive) Democrat that steps on the (expletive) lawn.”
The U.S. Capitol police assisted in the FBI investigation,which has been ongoing for more than a year.
Between Oct. 3, 2019 and Jan. 29, 2020, Capriotti called multiple members of Congress through their offices, leaving disturbing anonymous voicemail messages, according to documents from the Northern District of Illinois courts.
In most instances, the messages allegedly included profanity and derogatory marks about race, religion, political affiliations and the physical appearance of certain congressional members.
Capriotti typically screamed when leaving the messages and talked about “raising (expletive) hell” and also referred to certain congressional members as “gun-grabbing” or “terrorists,” according to court reports.
Though he never identified himself by name, he said he was a “nine-year Marine” in some of his voicemails.
The voicemail messages and caller identification records were investigated and authorities identified Capriotti as the suspect.
In February 2020, FBI agents conducted a recorded interview with Capriotti, who confirmed that he had been leaving the voicemails for members of Congress over the course of several months. He also admitted he had never served in the military, court reports said.
The man told agents that he meant no ill will toward the congressional members. In response, the agents told him to stop making the calls in that manner and that if he continued, he could face charges.
However, investigators said Capriotti continued to make multiple calls to the congressional offices in Washington D.C., which included profanity and derogatory remarks about the ongoing pandemic, race, religion and political affiliation. He also continued to state he was a Marine.
On Nov. 18, 2020, he left a voicemail with a congressional office claiming that as an active-duty Marine, he had killed several terrorists in prior wars and he “will continue to kill them because that’s what I am trained to do.” He further said, “in the next couple weeks, some big news is about to go down” and that certain people “are going to be astonished of what’s going to be revealed.”
In another voicemail from the same day, he referenced Jan. 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, stating that “in a couple weeks, everything will be revealed of what’s going on.”
In a Dec. 4, 2020, voicemail he made similar claims, ending the call by stating, “May (the member of Congress) choke in hell.”
His Dec. 29, 2020 voicemail included the threats of violence connected to the Jan. 20 inauguration and also a threat to a specific member of Congress in which he said he would “like to put one right in (the official’s) (expletive) dome,” according to court reports.
The continued investigation into the calls led to the charges and arrest of Capriotti, investigators said.
Capriotti could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted on the charge, Lausch said.