Death threats over inauguration net arrest of Chicago Heights man, authorities say

The man told agents that he meant no ill will toward the congressional members. In response, the agents told him to stop making the calls in that manner and that if he continued, he could face charges.

However, investigators said Capriotti continued to make multiple calls to the congressional offices in Washington D.C., which included profanity and derogatory remarks about the ongoing pandemic, race, religion and political affiliation. He also continued to state he was a Marine.

On Nov. 18, 2020, he left a voicemail with a congressional office claiming that as an active-duty Marine, he had killed several terrorists in prior wars and he “will continue to kill them because that’s what I am trained to do.” He further said, “in the next couple weeks, some big news is about to go down” and that certain people “are going to be astonished of what’s going to be revealed.”

In another voicemail from the same day, he referenced Jan. 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, stating that “in a couple weeks, everything will be revealed of what’s going on.”

In a Dec. 4, 2020, voicemail he made similar claims, ending the call by stating, “May (the member of Congress) choke in hell.”