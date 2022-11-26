Marian Catholic band marches to victory again

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Marian Catholic High School’s marching band recently captured first place in its class at the Illinois State Marching Bands Championship competition.

The band received the highest scores in Class 3A for Music Performance, Visual Performance and Effect and remains undefeated in its class since 1980. Winning first in Class 3A in the competition earned the band an automatic berth in the final competition, where they placed fifth out of 15 bands across all classes in the finals.

“There are many challenging pieces to our show and placing first in all three categories demonstrates that our students our dedicated, responsible and consistently work seriously to put all the pieces together,” said Greg Bimm, director of bands and chair of Marian Catholic’s Fine Arts Department.

“But while winning is nice, it’s really not important. What’s important is that this competition puts Marian Catholic’s marching band in a place where we receive real honest evaluation from professionals. That brings a different level of responsibility and truthfulness to every person in the program, and it makes us want to be better.”

Titled "Shadows of Things to Come,” the band’s 2022 winning show was a cautionary tale based loosely on Charles Dicken’s classic “A Christmas Carol.” It featured 145 students and showcased the music of Gustav Holst, Peter Graham, Patrick Doyle, Karel Husa and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Marian Catholic has one of the most highly regarded marching band programs in the United States and has earned the first place spot at the Illinois State Championships since 1980, a 42-year winning streak that is unprecedented in any arena.

It has been named Bands of America’s Summer National Champion five times; a Class AA National Champion 23 times in 36 appearances; and a Grand National Champion seven times, a record unmatched by any other high school band in the country.

It has also performed in two Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade and the 2000 Presidential Inauguration Parade.