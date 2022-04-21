Chicago mayoral candidate's free gas giveaway includes Dolton

DOLTON — Drivers looking for a cheaper than normal fill-up may want to head here Saturday morning.

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced Thursday on social media the locations for his third and latest gas giveway, which is scheduled for 7 a.m. Saturday.

Through the Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation, Wilson plans to give away $1 million worth of gas at 16 stations in Chicago and 13 more in the south, west and north suburbs.

Previous free gas events have led to traffic snarls and some drivers lining up hours before the scheduled start.

In a tweet posted Thursday, Wilson urged motorists: "Please do not line up overnight."

The Dolton giveaway location is the BP station at 667 E. Sibley Blvd. Other suburban stations taking part in the giveaway include a Citgo station at 11900 S. Marshfield Ave. in Calumet Park and BP stations at 5149 W. 79th St. in Burbank; 16701 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park; and 450 S. Cicero Ave. in University Park.

Among the Chicago locations are a BP station at 7600 S. South Chicago Ave. and a Super Save station at 11100 S. State St. A full list of stations participating in the giveaway is available on Wilson's Twitter account @DrWillieWilson.

