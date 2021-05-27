5 more reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

Across Indiana there were 674 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 742,353. Newly-reported infections occurred between March 31 and Wednesday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,915 cases, up five from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,476 cases, down one following any corrections, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were up from the previous day in most counties. Rates included 6.7% in Lake County, up from 6.4%; 6.4% in Porter County, no change; 6.9% in LaPorte County, down from 7.1%; 9.5% in Newton County, up from 8.3%; and 8.5% in Jasper County, up from 8.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 42.6% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,476,779 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.