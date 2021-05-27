5 more reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

Another five people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, health statistics updated Thursday showed.
New local deaths included three more in Lake County and two more in LaPorte County. They were among 19 new deaths reported across Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 13,167, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
Newly-reported deaths occurred between Nov. 25, 2020 and Wednesday.
So far, a total of 1,595 have been reported dead in Northwest Indiana, according to statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
County totals included 994 in Lake County, 295 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
Positive case totals included 54,864 in Lake County, up 69; 18,956 in Porter County, up 25; 12,256 in LaPorte County, up 20; 3,795 in Jasper County, up seven; and 1,108 in Newton County, up two.
The Porter County Health Department, which has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends since March, will not give updated statistics on Memorial Day, said Assistant to the Commissioners Curt Ellis.
A total of 90,979 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.
Across Indiana there were 674 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 742,353. Newly-reported infections occurred between March 31 and Wednesday.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,915 cases, up five from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,476 cases, down one following any corrections, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were up from the previous day in most counties. Rates included 6.7% in Lake County, up from 6.4%; 6.4% in Porter County, no change; 6.9% in LaPorte County, down from 7.1%; 9.5% in Newton County, up from 8.3%; and 8.5% in Jasper County, up from 8.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 42.6% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,476,779 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.
Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
A mobile clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at First Church, 5387 Ind. 10, in Wheatfield.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.