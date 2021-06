Body recovered 13 miles offshore from beach on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO — A man's body was recovered early Tuesday about 13 miles offshore from a South Side beach, police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was recovered after the Chicago Marine Unit responded to a report of a body floating in the water, police said.

The body was located about 13 miles offshore from Rainbow Beach, which is near 79th Street.

Area 2 detectives were conducting a death investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday. Cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, spokeswoman Brittany Hill said.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police did not immediately respond to questions about whether they've been notified of the death investigation.

Conservation Police have been leading the search for Kelvin Soto Crespo, 20, who went missing in Lake Michigan on May 1 after the 18-foot Bayliner runabout boat he and three others were aboard capsized offshore from the East Chicago Marina.

