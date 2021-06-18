Body recovered from Chicago beach identified as missing boater, medical examiner says

Two of the boaters were treated for hypothermia, and a third person was in critical condition, officials said. All three have since recovered and were released from the hospital.

The boat was recovered on May 7 in the Illinois side of Lake Michigan, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

Crespo was from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, and he had moved to Chicago last year and started a career at FedEx, his family said. His father, Benjamin Soto, had been searching the shoreline since his son's disappearance and since returned to their home in Puerto Rico. He described Crespo as a loving son, hard worker and a caring person who loved to talk to people. He was Soto's youngest child.

Soto said arrangements are being made to bring Crespo to Puerto Rico for funeral services and burial.

In order to help pay for Crespo's funeral expenses and to have him transported to Puerto Rico, his family has launched a GoFundMe campaign called, "Carrying Kelvin Home," hosted by Benjamin Soto. So far $4,555 has been raised of the $11,000 goal.

"I'm trying to hang on there, it's been hard," said Soto. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, support and for everything. Thank you."