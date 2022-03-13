 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Indiana-Illinois border

  • Updated
  • 0
Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Indiana-Illinois border

Emergency workers respond to a report Sunday afternoon of a body in the water near 90th Street on Chicago's South Side. A body was recovered, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

 Provided

CHICAGO — Officials recovered a body Sunday from water near Lake Michigan and the Calumet River, just west of the Illinois-Indiana state line, officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department recovered the body from water near 90th Street, the agency tweeted.

The Cook County medical examiner's office responded to the 9100 block of South Lakeshore Drive and pronounced the person dead about 4:15 p.m., records showed.

Officials did not release the person's identity, which was pending further investigation.

However, authorities had not yet found the remains of an Indianapolis man who fell through shelf ice into Lake Michigan on Feb. 21 at West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

Bryce Dunfee, 22, was visiting the dunes with four friends when he fell into the frigid waters, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation police said.

Emergency crews searched for Dunfee the night of Feb. 21 and morning of Feb. 22, but their efforts were hampered by deteriorating weather conditions and melting shelf ice.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former President Barack Obama Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts