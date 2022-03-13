Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Indiana-Illinois border

CHICAGO — Officials recovered a body Sunday from water near Lake Michigan and the Calumet River, just west of the Illinois-Indiana state line, officials said.
The Chicago Fire Department recovered the body from water near 90th Street, the agency tweeted.
The Cook County medical examiner's office responded to the 9100 block of South Lakeshore Drive and pronounced the person dead about 4:15 p.m., records showed.
Officials did not release the person's identity, which was pending further investigation.
However, authorities had not yet found the remains of an Indianapolis man who fell through shelf ice into Lake Michigan on Feb. 21 at West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Bryce Dunfee, 22, was visiting the dunes with four friends when he fell into the frigid waters, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation police said.
Emergency crews searched for Dunfee the night of Feb. 21 and morning of Feb. 22, but their efforts were hampered by deteriorating weather conditions and melting shelf ice.
