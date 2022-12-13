 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bolt for the Heart donates 20 defibrilators to LaPorte County Sheriff's Office

Pierre Twer, Bolt for the Heart president, speaks to law enforcement during the presentation of the AEDs in 2020.

 Provided

LAPORTE COUNTY — Bolt for the Heart, which hosts an annual 5K run and 10K walk along the Michigan City lakefront, donated 20 defibrillators to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

The nonprofit seeks to provide life-saving Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, to first responders for life-or-death situations in which seconds count.

Over the years, it's ensured every LaPorte County sheriff's deputy has a defibrillator in their vehicle.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

“We are so grateful to be able to donate the final 20 AEDs needed to complete equipping the sheriff’s office vehicle fleet," Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer said. "Every car within the agency will now have a lifesaving AED ready to save lives. Whether it’s in a rural or urban setting, deputies will be ready with the first responder training and the tools they need to increase survival. It is a pleasure to support our hometown heroes.”

The charity partnered with Michigan City, LaPorte, Franciscan Health, The Play for Jake Foundation, ACME Communication, Horizon Bank and Peepers on its annual race, its biggest fundraiser of the year. Michigan City, LaPorte, LaPorte County and Long Beach police all sent teams.

“We are overwhelmed by their generosity and forever thankful for the Bolt for the Heart partnership," LaPorte County Sheriff John T. Boyd said. "Twer and the entire Bolt organization are wonderful people who are enthusiastic about saving lives. With this final donation, all deputies, not just those assigned to the Patrol Division, will be equipped with a lifesaving device and ready to assist others during an emergency."

In addition to its big annual run every fall, the nonprofit also raises money through donations and sponsors.

For more information, visit boltfortheheart.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

