Calumet Region exhibit at Field Museum tells 'nationally significant' story of Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO — A new exhibit at the Field Museum tells the "nationally significant" story of the Calumet Region that's made the country's steel, raised skylines and brought together an incredible diversity of flora, fauna and peoples from all over the world to the sand dune-flanked southern shore of Lake Michigan.

The Field Museum, one of the largest and most respected natural history museums in the world, is now displaying "Calumet Voices, National Stories." It's the culmination of a traveling exhibit that was curated with more than 15 museums and libraries across the bi-state Calumet Region in the Calumet River watershed in Northwest Indiana and neighboring Illinois.

“This is a nationally significant landscape with complex interactions of people and nature,” said Mark Bouman, Chicago Region Program Director at the Field’s Keller Science Action Center and one of the exhibition’s curatorial advisers. “We hope we’ve caught its complexity but also its importance by foregrounding many diverse and local voices.”

The exhibition chronicles both the industrial and natural history of the Region, with artifacts like a Pullman worker's lunchbox, a Mark Manufacturing employee badge and a 10-foot-tall steel plate signed by women steelworkers during World War II. Parts of the exhibition were previously displayed at the Porter County Museum, the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center and the Historic Pullman Foundation Visitor Center over the last few years.

“This exhibition partnership stems in part from our years of doing ethnographic research in the Calumet region, and hearing residents talk in a variety of ways about their deep connections to this place and to each other,” said Madeleine Tudor, curatorial adviser and senior environmental social scientist with the Keller Science Action Center. “We learned that the lived experiences of what it means to be a community, the palpable pride and dignity of labor, and the human connection to the natural environment were strongly embedded in this landscape.”

The exhibition includes work by artists including Roman Villarreal, Hazel Hannell and Corey Hagelberg, the Miller-based woodcut and printmaking artist who often tackles environmental themes. His work "This is not a Peace Pipe" is on display.

"When I was in high school, my friends and I would regularly canoe at the beginning of the Grand Calumet River in the lagoons in Marquette Park. As you come through the park and Miller Woods in Indiana Dunes National Park, it truly is one of the most beautiful places I've ever been," he said. "But as you advance down the river, in those days, there were huge piles of coke as far as the eye could see to the south, and a huge mound of expired furnace bricks making a steep slope on the north. The water went from being clear to black when you dipped your paddle in. Then this big river, the Grand Calumet, just disappears into a big pipe, a culvert, nearly a half-mile long."

Hagelberg's woodcut book at the Field Museum tells the story of the Grand Cal and the bigger picture of how industry shaped the Calumet Region landscape.

"I remember that the first time we went to as far as you can go, it was a shock to me and really struck me," he said. "It was an important childhood memory. I want the book to convey this same feeling of shock that something so beautiful, important and grand, something that defines our very region, could be altered so dramatically."

The exhibition features large-scale artworks such as a photo by Matthew Kaplan of a surfer catching waves on Lake Michigan in front of a steel mill, Helena Hernmarck's "Steel II" tapestry of a basic oxygen furnace at Bethlehem Steel's Burns Harbor Plant and Sisters Zoe's "Walking Down the Avenue" tapestry that depicts Standard Oil, Lever Brothers, Poppen’s and other north Lake County landmarks.

"Calumet Voices, National Stories" also showcases fossils, flora and fauna from the museum's permanent collection, including a juvenile yellow-headed blackbird and a drawing of Thismia Americana from Chicago's South Deering neighborhood that's so globally rare and fragile that it cannot itself be displayed. People can also see specimens of the manoomin wild rice that Potawatomi Native Americans lived on before it was jeopardized by the dredging of marshes to build up the cities.

People can see old steel mill safety signs warning people to watch for hot slag or not climb to the top of the furnace without letting the foreman know.

Retired Pullman worker Alfonso Quiroz loaned his lunchbox, a worker's apron and keys that once opened Pullman train doors.

"This exhibition shines a light on a community that helped make America what it is today: a land of opportunity, innovation, and prosperity,” he said.

The exhibit's co-curators include the Barker Mansion, Brauer Museum of Art, Cedar Lake Historical Association, Hammond Public Library, Lakeshore People's Museum, People for Community Recovery, Pullman National Monument, Southeast Chicago Historical Museum, Blue Island Historical Society, Calumet Heritage Partnership, Crown Point Community Library, Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, Historic Pullman Foundation, Northwest Indiana Steel Heritage Project, Porter County Museum, Robbins History Museum and Westchester Township Historical Museum.

"In doing work in the Region, a lot of ethnographic work over the past 20 years, we found over 100 local museums, cultural centers and local historical rooms," Tudor said. "We have an interactive map. It's important for people to know the stories and places and important heritage of the Region."

It's part of a years-long effort to get the bi-state Calumet Region declared a National Heritage Area.

"It's being coordinated with the National Park Service, as it's flanked by the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Pullman National Monument," Tudor said."It would help shine a national spotlight on the local assets, resources and communities and in doing so connect them and make them stronger."

Tudor said the exhibition features many unique artifacts, including ice shoes used to harvest ice in Cedar Lake, a pastel painting of steel mill workers from the 1940s and maps of Porter County created by Valparaiso University's geography department.

"There's a lot of deficit of perspective of this area," she said. "We're telling the important stories of this Region through its environment, industry and diverse cultural heritage. It's such a microcosm of broader issues in our country and world."

People can see documents from Crown Point's Marriage Mill, where people long flocked to get married during the early half of the 20th century, and instructional manuals from steel mills in four different languages, reflecting the diversity of the workers who toiled there. There's a mannequin of a steelworker in protective gear and a civil rights section that recounts how former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher became the first African American mayor to lead a major city in the United States.

The exhibit is located in the Gary C. Pullman Gallery on the upper floor. Visiting it is included with regular museum admission.

"I'd like visitors to take away that this Region known in large part for heavy industry is an unsung example of the richness of the American experience," Tudor said. "It tells stories of what it means to be a community, the pride and dignity of labor and the direct connection to the natural environment. It shows the heritage of the Region, environmental stewardship, diverse cultural perspectives and efforts to make it a sustainable Region for future residents."

"Calumet Voices, National Stories" runs through October.

For more information, visit calumetvoices.fieldmuseum.org.