HAZEL CREST, Ill. — A U.S. soldier from the Chicago area was among three people killed in an attack on a military base in Kenya.
The family of Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest confirmed his death Monday. The 23-year-old held the rank of Army Specialist.
Two other Americans, both contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense, were also killed Sunday by al-Shabab extremists at Manda Bay Airfield.
“I last spoke with him New Year’s Day via FaceTime,” said Mayfield's mother, Carmoneta Horton-Mayfield. “We discussed him not having to go to Somalia and he told me everything was good and safe at his base. He told me everything would be OK. Those were his last words to me.”
Mayfield joined the Army in 2018 after a year in college and was most recently stationed at Fort Rucker in Alabama, said his father, Henry Mayfield Sr.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
He said his son had been in Kenya since October, installing and maintaining heating-and-cooling systems.
“He was looking for better opportunities, but also he enjoyed serving,” Mayfield Sr. said. “He was that kind of kid. He would help. It fit him. It was good for him. He enjoyed being in the Army.”
Al-Shabab, based in neighboring Somalia, claimed responsibility for the assault.
Gallery: Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy Veteran Phil Griffith of Valparaiso salutes during the playing of "Taps" Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, delivers an address Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Army veteran Charles Martin of Laporte was on hand for the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Army Veteran Doug Pierce reads names of fallen armed forces members Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy veteran Mitch Peters makes his address Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, speaks Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy veteran Mitch Peters, right, addresses the Veterans Service Memorial Friday in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, makes an address Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas makes a brief speech Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy Veteran Jim Spanopoulos reads names of fallen armed forces members Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, delivers a brief speech Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, speaks Friday at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
John Seibert, director of Valparaiso Parks and Recreation, welcomes guests Friday to the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, left, and U.S. Navy Veteran Phil Griffith of Valparaiso pay homage Friday during the playing of "Taps" at the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
U.S. Navy veteran Mitch Peters, left, and U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, lay a wreath Friday during the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park
John Seibert, Director of Valparaiso Parks and Recreation, welcomes guests Friday to the Veterans Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter