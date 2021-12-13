 Skip to main content
Chicago South drivers service office reopens Tuesday
alert urgent

Illinois Secretary of State

A woman wears a mask as she looks at signs at an Illinois Secretary of State facility closed due to COVID-19 in Deerfield, Ill., in 2020.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago South drivers service facility at 9901 S. King Dr. is scheduled to reopen Tuesday after being closed for renovations, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Monday.

Some services at the facility require an appointment, which can be made online at ilsos.gov or by calling 844-817-4649. That list includes: behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver's licenses and ID cards.

No appointment is needed to renew a vehicle sticker or apply for a vehicle title. Also, senior citizens, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served without an appointment.

