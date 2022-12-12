Church officials reinstate priest Michael Pfleger on South Side

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago reinstated the Rev. Michael Pleger, the firebrand South Side priest known for his advocacy of social justice causes.

Pfleger has been the pastor of St. Sabina Catholic Church, a predominantly African American parish in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, for more than 40 years. He was suspended while placed under investigation for allegations he sexually assaulted a minor 30 years ago.

"Thank you for your patience and prayers during the absence of your senior pastor, Father Michael Pfleger. As you know, earlier this year the archdiocese received allegations of child sexual abuse against Father Pfleger. In accordance with our policies for the protection of children and youth, the archdiocese Independent Review Board assisted by our Office of Child Abuse Investigation and Review and outside investigators conducted a thorough review of the allegations," Archbishop Cardinal Blase J. Cupich wrote in a letter to parishioners. "The Review Board has concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations."

Pfleger was restored to oversee the parish where he has led campaigns against drugs, youth tobacco use and gun violence over the years.

"Having given careful consideration to their decision, which I fully accept, I now inform you that I am reinstating Father Pfleger to his position of senior pastor of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, effective immediately," Cupish wrote. "I want to recognize that these months have taken a great toll on Fr. Mike and all of you, and I am committed to do everything possible to see that his good name is restored. I ask that this letter be read at all the Masses this coming weekend, posted both as a hard copy in the Church and an electronic copy on your parish webpage. We will make it available to the media and on the webpage of the Archdiocese of Chicago."

A fixture on the South Side, Pleger is widely known as a vocal activist who often leads marches and rallies on social justice issues.

"In these days in which we prepare for the birth of the Savior, Our Lord Jesus Christ, we recall that nothing can take away the joy of God's love for us," Cupich wrote to parishioners. "My prayer is that your celebration of Christmas will be filled with the joy that belongs to those who are patient and trusting in the goodness and nearness of God. As I assure you of my prayers, I ask that you do all you can to welcome back Father Pfleger so that he can once again take up the ministry that has distinguished St. Sabina in the archdiocese and beyond."