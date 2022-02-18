City of Chicago denies operating permit for metal recycler eyeing move to Southeast Side

CHICAGO — After a lengthy and contentious application process, the city has denied an operating permit to a metal recycler that sought to move from the upscale Lincoln Park neighborhood to the Southeast Side.

In a statement announcing the decision on Friday, the Chicago Department of Public Health said: "(T)he potential adverse changes in air quality and quality of life that would be caused by operations, and health vulnerabilities in the surrounding communities — together with the company's track record in operating similar facilities within this campus — present an unacceptable risk.

"The announcement follows the third and final community engagement held on Tuesday night as part of an eight-month Health Impact Assessment (HIA) that was recommended and guided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency."

The facility, owned by Reserve Management Group and called Southside Recycling, would have been located at 11600 S. Burley Ave. in the East Side neighborhood. It is close to both the Calumet River on the west, and two schools — Washington High School and Washington Elementary School — just to the east across Avenue O.

There have been a number of community protests against the project, including a hunger strike in February 2021 and a rally by Washington High School students in December. At the latter, Washington senior Trinity Colon said, "We've always been a garbage dump for the city."

Opponents of the facility see it as a successor to the General Iron metal shredder on the North Side that closed on Dec. 30, 2020 after being cited by the city for multiple environmental and safety violations.

In a statement reacting to the city's decision, RMG said: "We have built the most environmentally conscious metal recycling facility in the country, but politicians and government officials have ignored the facts and instead were cowed by persistent false narratives and misinformation aimed at demonizing our business. ...

"We will continue to pursue all avenues to challenge this decision, including pressing our lawsuit against the city, which will likely result in taxpayers being on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages."

A dozen groups opposing the facility — including the Southeast Environmental Task Force, the Natural Resources Defense Council and UN10 (United Neighbors for the 10th Ward) — issued a statement praising the permit decision: "Our community is not a sacrifice zone. This decision can be a turning point for communities of color that have been hurt by environmental racism for decades. Although we are celebrating this decision, the community continues to deal with the toxic legacy that has allowed pollution to accumulate on our community and we will not stop fighting for our right to clean air ..."

