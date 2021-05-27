 Skip to main content
Dangerous waves prompt advisories for NWI beaches, nearby areas
alert urgent

High waves on Lake Michigan STOCK

High winds cause waves on Lake Michigan at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, file, The Times

The National Weather Service issued beach hazards statements Thursday for Northwest Indiana beaches, as high waves and strong currents were expected to cause dangerous swimming conditions.

Advisories issued for Lake and Porter counties went into effect 4 a.m. Region time and will tentatively last through the evening, according to the hazards statement.

Forecasters expect waves to build to 6 feet high late in the day. Dangerous rip currents are likely to persist into Friday and possibly into Friday evening, NWS said.

Additional coastal hazards were announced for central and northern Cook County and Lake County, Illinois, as well as southeastern Wisconsin.

A beach hazard statement went into effect 1 a.m. Thursday for Cook County and will tentatively expire Friday evening. Waves could build to 11 feet Thursday evening there.

NWS urged the public to stay out of the water while the advisories are in effect, as lake conditions will likely be life-threatening.

People should also stay away from shoreline structures, including piers, jetties and breakwalls.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.

The most up-to-date information on lake swimming advisories is available at www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

For the most updated information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches, visit www.cpdbeaches.com.

