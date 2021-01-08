Firefighters battle blaze at auto body shop

CHICAGO — An automotive shop on Indianapolis Boulevard in Chicago's East Side neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m. firefighters responded to Don Beto Body Shop at 10266 S. Indianapolis Blvd., said Chicago Fire Department District Chief Curtis Hudson.
Vehicles near the business had caught fire and the flames spread to the building, Hudson said. Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 5:30 p.m. and there were no injuries.
An assessment of the damage and an investigation into the fire is underway.