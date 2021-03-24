Health groups press Chicago officials to deny permit for metal recycler on Southeast Side

CHICAGO — A Cook County public advocacy group sent an open letter to city officials Tuesday asking them to deny a permit for a metal recycler to operate on the Southeast Side.

It's the second such letter in two weeks pushing Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady, the director of the Chicago Department of Public Health, to stop the General Iron/RMG facility from opening at 116th Street and Burley Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood.

More than 500 health care workers and more than 70 organizations signed a March 17 letter with the same goal. Arwady's response noted the city had delayed a decision on the permit until General Iron/RMG submitted more information on the proposed facility's environmental impact.

But the new letter from the Collaborative for Health Equity Cook County and the Health & Medicine Policy Research Group pushed city officials to stop the project now rather than merely putting off the decision.

The public health department's commitment to health equity "requires that you deny the permit to General Iron/RMG," the groups wrote.