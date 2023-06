CROWN POINT — A DeKalb man faces a bundle of murder-related charges for allegedly beating and stabbing his father to death in his Gary home, according to charging documents.

Christopher Collins, 26, was charged on Monday with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and auto theft, among other charges, according to court records.

Charging documents stated that on June 25, Christopher Collins stabbed and beat his father Eddie Collins to death at the Eddie Collins’s house on the 9300 block of Oak Avenue. Christopher Collins also purportedly tried to stab his 16-year-old nephew, charges say.

When officers arrived at the home on Oak Avenue, they noticed blood splatters throughout the home and saw Eddie Collins, 76, lying at the top of the stairs deceased “with multiple lacerations to his face and neck,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Christopher Collins’s nephew told officers that he was asleep when he heard his grandfather arguing with Christopher Collins. The boy said he tried to call his mother to tell her that Christopher Collins was at the house, as the 26-year-old was on the run from Chicago Police for purportedly killing Claudette Collins on June 23, charging documents stated.

Before the boy could call his mom, Christopher Collins started fighting him and attempted to stab him in the neck, according to the probable-cause affidavit. Christopher Collins also purportedly bit part of the 16-year-old’s ear and finger off and pulled at the boy’s genitals “as if he was trying to rip them off,” the affidavit stated.

When police spoke to officers from the Chicago Police Department, they advised that they were in the process of issuing a bulletin warning that Christopher Collins was armed and dangerous, charges stated.

Charging documents detailed how after the stabbing, Christopher Collins got into Eddie Collins’s car and fled the scene. Records from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles indicate that the vehicle was picked up in East St. Louis, Illinois at about 5 p.m. on June 25, implying “consciousness of guilt,” charges stated.

Christopher Collins’s first court appearance has not yet been set. “He is currently at large and considered dangerous,” according to a statement from the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Anyone with information about this investigation or [Christopher] Collins's whereabouts should contact Detective Justin Clark of the Gary Police Department at 219-755-3855.”

