CROWN POINT — A Chicago man faces a reckless homicide charge, among others, in connection to a March 2022 semi-truck collision that killed his girlfriend.

Jacob Grant, 23, was charged on Monday with reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and reckless driving, according to court records. If convicted, Grant faces up to 20 and a half years in prison.

Charging documents described how on March 17, 2022, Grant was driving northbound in his Nissan Altima on U.S. 41 when he struck a semi that was waiting to turn left onto Belshaw Road.

Grant’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Aaleah Morales, of Chicago, was in his car during the accident, according to the probable cause affidavit. After the accident, Morales was immediately airlifted to Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn, where she was later pronounced dead.

The affidavit stated that Morales’s cause of death was “blunt force trauma injuries due to the motor vehicle collision.”

Grant also suffered injuries from the accident, according to charging documents. Grant sustained a broken leg, a potentially broken ankle and multiple facial fractures, charges stated. He was initially taken to Franciscan Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point for his injuries, but was later transported to Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn.

After the crash, a witness told police that he saw the Nissan following the semi-truck and when the semi-truck stopped at the Belshaw Road intersection, “the driver of the Nissan Altima did not brake whatsoever,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Police wrote in charging documents that the accident happened, in part, because Grant was driving too fast.

Grant was allegedly driving 68 miles per hour as he traveled northbound on the U.S. 41, where the speed limit is 55 miles per hour. As he approached the intersection, Grant purportedly maintained that speed, despite a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour, charges stated.

He tested negative for the presence of both alcohol and drugs in his system, charging documents stated.

When police talked to Morales’s mother following the accident, the woman said she believed Grant intentionally crashed his car to kill her daughter. She showed officers drawings her daughter had done depicting her relationship with Grant.

Police described in the probable cause affidavit how some of the drawings were colorful and bright while the others were dark. The 18-year-old’s mother said that the dark drawings of Morales “represented herself as sad because she was not happy with Grant because of ongoing arguments with him always belittling her,” the affidavit stated.

Grant’s first court appearance has not yet been set, as he remained at large via an arrest warrant as of Tuesday, according to court records.

