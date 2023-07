CROWN POINT — A Gary man who allegedly shot another man dead while he was driving on Interstate 80/94 over a “love triangle” entered a plea deal on Thursday, according to court records.

Charging documents stated that on September 20, 2020, 28-year-old Shaughn Nelson followed Twon L. Jones, 28, of Chicago, on I-94 in Lake Station and shot him.

Nelson was originally charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. His plea agreement stipulated that Nelson will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The probable cause affidavit describes how Jones called Indiana State Police around 11:24 p.m. and said that a Black Toyota was following him and shooting at him. Officers wrote in the affidavit that “multiple shots could be heard” while they were on the phone with Jones.

When police arrived on scene, they found Jones bleeding in his Black Lincoln Town Car, which was parked along the Ripley Street exit ramp, charges stated. Police rendered aid and Jones was eventually transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Hobart, where he was declared dead.

Prior to the shooting, Jones had purportedly driven to his children’s mother’s house in Gary to drop off gifts for one of his kids. The stipulated factual basis of the plea agreement described how Nelson allegedly saw Jones leave the woman’s house and began to follow him.

Charging documents stated that Jones and Nelson have fathered children by the same woman. One witness told officers that “this whole ordeal revolves around a ‘love triangle,’” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

When police searched Nelson’s car, they found a spent bullet casing that matched the casings they found on the roadway near where Jones was recovered, charges stated.

Nelson’s murder charge will be dismissed on the day of his sentencing, according to the plea agreement. Nelson is set to be sentenced on August 11 in Judge Samuel Cappas’s courtroom, according to court records.

