Nonprofit gives children of deceased gun violence victims gift cards at Pullman Walmart

CHICAGO — Early Walker, CEO of the I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, gave out $100 gift cards to 250 children who lost parents to gun violence this year at the Walmart in the Pullman neighborhood of Chicago's South Side.

He teamed up with the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago attorney Cannon Lambert to make the donations on Christmas Eve at the Walmart at 900 S. Doty Road, just off the Bishop Ford Expressway in the historic worker community industrialist George Pullman built for the employees who constructed his Pullman sleeper train cars.

“What these children have endured through such horrific acts of violence against their parent is unimaginable to comprehend," he said. "As opposed to my normal gesture of goodwill towards just one victimized family, I felt compelled to ensure that 250 plus kids impacted would have an opportunity to make a Christmas purchase. It could never replace their lost parent, but it will hopefully bring a smile to their face on Christmas Day."

Chicago-based I'm Telling, Don't Shoot combats gun violence in the city, aiming "to end the tragic acts of gun violence that has scarred our communities at large."

“Those of us who have been blessed with wealth and status owe a serious debt of gratitude to Cook County residents who patronize our respective businesses," he said. "I again appeal to my colleagues within the business sector to step up their efforts to ensure that every child feels our utmost generosity, but also our collective sorrow and passion for these forgotten children left behind from gun violence.”

Chicago police tracked down the kids who lost parents to gun violence over the past year. The kids were given $100 gift cards, got to meet with Santa and were escorted around the Walmart store to get whatever they needed.

“Once again Early Walker has personified grace, humility, and compassion in the fight against gun violence. His heart continues to be enlarged with love and thoughtfulness during the holiday season. We are all so proud of his focus for our youth," Bishop Larry D. Trotter of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago said.

PHOTOS: Special holiday bus tours Christmas light displays