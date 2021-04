Person killed in weekend Dan Ryan expressway crash is identified

CHICAGO — Officials have identified a person killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway as a 19-year-old Dolton woman.

Breana Fizer was pronounced dead about 4:05 a.m. after the crash on Interstate 94 at 83rd Street, Cook County medical examiner's records show.

The manner and primary cause of Fizer's death were still pending Monday.

Illinois State Police responded about 3:20 a.m. to the northbound lanes of I-94 after several vehicles crashed in the area, The Times' reporting partner NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

