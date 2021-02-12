Police investigate interstate shooting Friday

CHICAGO — Police responded to a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Friday, just days after a homicide on the same road.

The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. on the southbound Bishop Ford, north of 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Officers found an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have been involved in a crash in an area west of the Bishop Ford Freeway near 115th Street. A short time after the discovery, police learned the vehicle's driver, a 19-year-old Chicago man, was at a nearby restaurant in the 600 block of East 115th Street.

The man told police he was involved in a shooting on the expressway and he was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered from debris caused by the gunfire.

The victim was driving south on the Bishop Ford when his vehicle was hit by bullets, preliminary investigations showed. It appears someone inside a white sedan traveling in the same area had fired the shots, police said.

The injured victim then exited westbound on 115th Street and ended up crashing just west of Doty Avenue.