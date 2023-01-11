Pullman site redesignated a national historical park

CHICAGO — The historic section of Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood took a step up in the rank of National Park Service sites at the end of last year when legislation signed by President Joe Biden redesignated the Pullman National Monument as the Pullman National Historical Park.

The act culminated an eight-year effort by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and other members of the Illinois Congressional delegation. Durbin’s 2014 introduction of Pullman park legislation was followed in early 2015 by a proclamation by President Barack Obama of the Pullman site as a national monument.

Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, also an Illinois Democrat, reintroduced legislation in 2019 to make the site a national historical park, which they said would “ensure protections for the Pullman area and provide NPS more flexibility to work with historic buildings and assets that it does not own, but that lie within the boundary of the Pullman National Monument.”

Park Superintendent Teri Gage called the redesignation a victory for the park, home to America’s first “industrial town,” originally developed by George Pullman in 1880. The neighborhood is important in the history of the railroad industry and the American labor movement and played a significant in African American and early Civil Rights history through the legacy of the Pullman Porters and the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, the first black union.

“This is a very exciting and meaningful change for Pullman and yet another tribute to all of the Pullman neighbors and partners who have worked for decades to preserve this beautiful historic neighborhood,” Gage said in the National Park Service’s announcement of the historical park designation. “We are so appreciative of the Illinois delegation for their recognition and support of this special place.”

The legislation specifically makes it possible for the National Park Service to enter into cooperative agreements with outside parties for interpretive and educational programs at nonfederal historic properties within the boundaries of the park and to provide assistance for the preservation of nonfederal land within the boundaries of the historical park and at sites in close proximity to it. The Department of the Interior may also now acquire any land, buildings or structures from willing sellers for inclusion in the historical park.

More information is available at the park’s website at nps.gov/pull.

