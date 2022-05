SUV smashes into IDOT truck on Interstate 94, police say

CHICAGO — An SUV slammed into an Illinois Department of Transportation Emergency Traffic Patrol truck on Interstate 94, according to the Illinois State Police.

The three-vehicle crash took place at around 5:32 a.m. Sunday morning on southbound I-94 near 47th Street on Chicago's South Side.

"On the above date and time, an IDOT ETP truck was stationary, with emergency lights activated, providing traffic control for a prior crash in lane three," Illinois State Police said in a news release. "At this time, a white Chevrolet truck, traveling in lane two was slowing down for the IDOT ETP truck. A maroon Chevrolet SUV traveling behind the white Chevrolet truck, failed to reduce their speed, and struck the rear of the white Chevrolet truck. The impact caused the truck to veer left off the roadway and strike the concrete median barrier."

The SUV continued to head southbound, hitting the rear of the IDOT truck.

Both the IDOT truck driver and the driver of the maroon Chevrolet SUV, later identified as 31-year-old Glenwood resident Khalfani J. Faulkner, were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening.

A passenger in the IDOT truck and the driver and passenger of the white Chevrolet truck were all uninjured in the accident.

Faulker was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Scott’s Law — improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

"The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the 'Move Over' law," Illinois State Police said in a news release. "When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.