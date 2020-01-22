You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Travelers flying into O'Hare from China to be screened
urgent

Travelers flying into O'Hare from China to be screened

O'Hare Airport Strike

Travelers line up at a security checkpoint area in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago in 2015.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Travelers arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport from Wuhan, China will be screened for the respiratory coronavirus, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decision comes as health officials announced a man in Washington state is infected with the virus, which has killed nine people and infected about 440 people in China. The U.S. is the fifth nation to report seeing the illness, joining China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

National Health Commission official Li Bin told reporters the figures from China were current as of midnight Tuesday. All the deaths had been in Hubei province.

The virus — part of the coronavirus family, which includes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS — broke out in Wuhan last month. All passengers coming to the U.S. from the city will pass through airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, in addition to O’Hare.

There is a global concern over an outbreak similar to SARS, which spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003. Numerous nations have adopted screening measures for travelers from China, especially those arriving from Wuhan.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts