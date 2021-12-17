'We've always been a garbage dump for the city': Students rally against proposed metal recycler

CHICAGO — A neighborhood that has recorded higher levels of air pollution than the rest of the city does not need a new business that could add to the problem, Washington High School students said at a rally Friday afternoon.
"We've always been a garbage dump for the city," Washington senior Trinity Colon said during a gathering of about two dozen students and supporters at the school in the East Side neighborhood.
"And now we're taking action," she continued. "And most importantly, we now have youth taking action. So that's really, I think, when this movement of stopping General Iron and seeing and exposing environmental racism in the city really started to build."
RMG, the owner of an existing recycling on the Southeast Side, purchased General Iron's operation in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood with the intention of relocating it to the Southeast Side.
Earlier this year, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan asked the city to pause the permitting process because of "significant civil rights concerns" and asked for an analysis of the impact of environmental issues on the Southeast Side compared to other neighborhoods.
According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, air quality data for the Southeast Side "has identified exceedances of the national ambient standard for coarse particles and dangerously high levels of manganese, a toxic heavy metal."
The potential for air quality in the neighborhood to get even worse worries several of the students who spoke at Friday's rally.
Freshman Beyonca Rodriguez noted that as a member of the school's swimming team, she's even more concerned than most about inhaling toxins. And General Iron's protocols are problematic, she said: "The metals they use are not checked for hazardous waste."
"A lot of students are really passionate about this," sophomore Greg Miller said. "A lot of my classmates have asthma and other health conditions. If General Iron was to relocate to the Southeast Side, that would only make those health risks worse."
Speakers at the rally said they want 10th Ward Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza to push Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the city's Department of Public Health, to deny an operating permit for General Iron. A petition urging Sadlowski Garza to take an active role in opposing the facility was signed by 526 Washington students in just two days. That's more than one-third of the school's enrollment of 1,503, according to Illinois Department of Education statistics.
Colon, like Rodriguez an athlete at the school (she plays soccer), said the students plan to deliver the petition to Sadlowski Garza and are seeking a response by Jan. 2. If Sadlowski Garza does not respond or does not commit to fighting the General Iron move, the students say protesting at her office would be a likely next step.
In any case, Colon is optimistic the voices of the students and other opponents of the General Iron move will be heard and will prevail.
"I have hope because we need to have hope," she said. "We cannot go toward this movement pessimistically. We cannot encourage people and get all the signatures and advocate and bring people out and educate people ... without hoping that eventually either they will do the right thing or we will shut them down."
RMG, through its subsidiary Southside Recycling, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Recap: Coverage of Midwestern tornadoes
Photos, video and reporting from severe storms that hit Illinois and other states Friday night.
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected across central and southern Illinois this evening. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the la…
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
Friends from Edwardsville, Illinois provided water, snacks, and coffee to first responders at the Edwardsville Fire Department, on Saturday, D…
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
Rachel Crnkovich and her family were having a Christmas gathering when the monstrous tornado that made its way through parts of Coles and Moul…
The power contained in the storm that swept through Mattoon on Friday night isn’t lost on Kylie Dawkins.
Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups are mobilizing to help tornado victims and setting up dedicated fund for donations to support their efforts. Here's a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.
Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford describes the emergency response and recovery efforts underway after a tornado struck an Amazon wareho…
The day after a tornado caused an Amazon facility collapse that left six people dead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about Illinoisans' willingness …
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.
Authorities were uncertain Saturday evening whether anyone was still missing because workers were in the midst of a shift change when it was struck.
A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed …
MAYFIELD, Ky. — Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead and communities in despair.
At least one person is dead after severe storms and tornadoes ravaged an area along Hwy. F in St. Charles County near Defiance, Missouri, leve…
An EF3 tornado wiped out much of an Amazon distribution facility, killing 6, as a wave of violent weather rolled through the St. Louis metropo…
Coles County homes, businesses damaged by Friday storm
Buildings were flattened in areas west and east of St. Louis -- from St. Charles County, Missouri to Edwardsville, Illinois -- damaging houses…
Multiple tornadoes touched down Sunday night and traveled through towns in southeast Missouri, and Illinois. Areas in multiple counties suffer…
An EF3 tornado wiped out much of an Amazon distribution facility, killing 6, as a wave of violent weather rolled through the St. Louis metropo…