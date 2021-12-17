'We've always been a garbage dump for the city': Students rally against proposed metal recycler

The potential for air quality in the neighborhood to get even worse worries several of the students who spoke at Friday's rally.

Freshman Beyonca Rodriguez noted that as a member of the school's swimming team, she's even more concerned than most about inhaling toxins. And General Iron's protocols are problematic, she said: "The metals they use are not checked for hazardous waste."

"A lot of students are really passionate about this," sophomore Greg Miller said. "A lot of my classmates have asthma and other health conditions. If General Iron was to relocate to the Southeast Side, that would only make those health risks worse."

Speakers at the rally said they want 10th Ward Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza to push Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the city's Department of Public Health, to deny an operating permit for General Iron. A petition urging Sadlowski Garza to take an active role in opposing the facility was signed by 526 Washington students in just two days. That's more than one-third of the school's enrollment of 1,503, according to Illinois Department of Education statistics.