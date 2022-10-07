Wolf Lake documentary by Oscar-nominated filmmaker to debut at History of the Calumet event

CHICAGO — Learn more about the Region and its nature this weekend.

A documentary about Wolf Lake will debut at the History of the Calumet in the Anthropocene Epoch event on the far South Side on Saturday.

The film screening and afternoon of lectures will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Calumet Environmental Center at Big Marsh Park at 11555 S. Stony Island Ave. in Chicago.

David McGowan, of Ravenswood Media, will premier his documentary "Wolf Lake Abides" about the lake straddling the border of Indiana and Illinois just south of Lake Michigan.

He is an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker based in Chicago who has focused on environmental and conversation films. He recently returned from Rwanda where he gave the country its first wildlife filmmaking training course to benefit rangers, trackers and guides.

He's previously worked in the Calumet Region's steel mills, and his family has worked in the steel industry locally and in Pittsburgh. His film explores the transformation of the Calumet Region during the Anthropocene, the current geological epoch during which human activity has had the biggest impact on Earth. It's a 10-minute film he shot for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative, or AWLI, a nonprofit land trust in the bi-state Wolf Lake watershed in Hammond and Chicago.

"The sooner that we get our heads around the concept of the Anthropocene, the sooner we can begin building our only home planet that is safe and sustainable for all of life," he said.

Other guest speakers at the event include John McNeill, co-author of "The Great Acceleration"; Theodore Karamanski, author of "Mastering the Inland Seas"; and Philip Willink, a fish biologist at the Illinois Natural History Survey and president of the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative.

Willink researches aquatic species in the Calumet Region. McNeill and Karamanski are environmental historians who take interest in the Anthropocene. Philip Scarpino, another environmental historian with Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, will emcee the event.

The speakers will address subjects like the history of the Calumet and Calumet biodiversity.

After the lectures, people also can explore the park and its woods and wetlands until it closes at dusk.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3dOm3K3.