The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is conducting a water sampling project through early fall to assess water health.

The project is a collaboration with Calumet College of St. Joseph and Purdue University Northwest, Executive Director Michael Boos said.

“The idea first emerged in 2018 at AWLI's second annual Wolf Lake Watershed Advisory Committee meeting at Calumet College of St. Joseph,” Boos said. “Luncheon speaker Jim Bland suggested that AWLI partner with the Illinois EPA.”

That partnership didn’t happen, but the project was suggested again in 2022.

Boos, Bland, Young Choi of Purdue University Northwest and Ahmed Lakhani of Calumet College discussed the project further, and each raised money for the effort, Boos said. In addition, the project received grants of $5,000 from the Cleveland Cliffs Foundation and $1,500 from Freshwater Future.

Monthly sampling began in May and will continue until October.

David Harnish of Calumet College is responsible for lab-testing the samples when volunteers return. In the field, volunteers record water temperature, dissolved oxygen and pH. Dissolved oxygen is a measure of the amount of oxygen dissolved in water, and pH measures the water's acidity.

“You have to know how much dissolved oxygen is present to know that the oxygen level for fish and so forth is the right level,” Harnish said.

Harnish runs chemical tests on the samples to record nitrate and phosphate levels. “Those are chemicals that can affect aquatic life and the plant life,” he said. Dissolved oxygen and pH monitors are provided through Calumet College.

Ten samples of water are brought back to the lab in each sampling excursion, Harnish said. Sampling takes about an hour, depending on the location of the site, while lab work takes three to four hours for all of the samples to be fully tested. Test sites include Grand Calumet River, Lake George and Wolf Lake, volunteer Joey Hinds said.

There is no specific environmental concern that AWLI is looking for, but “a concern or two might occur during the next 10 years,” Boos said. “It is our hope that scientists some day will make good use of the database.”

The project is also part of a larger idea to understand the watershed in the long term and how people are affecting the water, Hinds said. “The watershed is not a stable thing, it’s changing as people decide new things to do with it.”