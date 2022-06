Woman died after crashing yellow Corvette on I-94, police say

CHICAGO — A Calumet City woman died Tuesday after the yellow Corvette she was driving left I-94 for unknown reasons, crossed an embankment and struck a fence, Illinois State Police said.

Erica K. Robinson, 47, died at a hospital after the crash about 1:55 a.m. on southbound I-94, near the 115th Street exit, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and police.

The 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Robinson was driving left I-94, traveled through an embankment across Doty Avenue and hit a fence in an abandoned parking lot, police said.

Robinson died from multiple injuries caused by a motor vehicle striking a fixed object, the medical examiner's office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.