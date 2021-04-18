Christopher Dodd is first African American man to serve on District 215 board

LANSING — In a historic move, Christopher Dodd has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Thornton Fractional District 215 school board.

A press release from the district said Dodd, a Lynwood resident, is the first African American man to serve on the board in a district whose enrollment is 65% black.

Dodd replaces former board President Michael Bolz, who resigned in March because of a job offer that presented a conflict of interest. Dodd's term runs through 2023.

Dodd is lead pastor at New Community Church in Dolton, where he has worked on projects with Meals on Wheels, Easter Seals, Open Access Clothing Closet, ACE Before and After Care Program, Family Christian Health Center and the Village of Dolton.

From 2013 to 2020, Dodd was outreach and volunteer coordinator for Alexian Brothers Housing and Health Alliance in Chicago. He also spent four years as a special education aide at TF South High School and previously worked in sales at several Fortune 500 companies.

Dodd has a bachelor's degree in sociology from Northern Illinois University, and a master's in divinity and doctorate in ministry from Northern Theological Seminary.