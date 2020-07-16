You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City warns of unlicensed scam contractors going door to door
alert urgent

City warns of unlicensed scam contractors going door to door

{{featured_button_text}}
Roof Repair (copy)

Provided

 Provided

HAMMOND — City officials are warning residents not to fall prey to unlicensed companies going door to door to scam potential customers.

Hammond's Inspections Department said staff has confirmed some companies have taken cash down payments before but never returned to do the full job, according to a social media news release.

"Keep in mind, it is legal for contractors to go door-to-door," the department stated.

But that's only if they have both peddler and contractor licenses valid for 2020.

"We recommend giving us a call to verify before signing any contracts or giving any payments," inspections department staff said in a statement.

2 men, posing as NIPSCO contractors, stole from Region man's home, police say

So far, the reports of unlicensed contractors going door-to-door are coming from South Hammond and Woodmar, staff said.

However, residents who see trucks or cars with the following company names are asked to call city inspections staff at 219-853-6447 so the companies can be caught in the act, the statement read.

"We want justice for those affected and to prevent future scams," staff said.

The companies are as follows, according to the city:

  • STATE LINE CONSTRUCTION of 4524 N. Drake, Chicago, IL 60639
  • DYNAMIC ADJUSTING FIRM of 2748 W. 47th St, Chicago, IL 60632
  • STORMLIFE RESTORATION, LLC. of 1333 S. Schoolhouse Rd. Suite #149, New Lenox, IL 60451
  • "MAJOR ROOFING"

Gallery: First responders honor Hammond health care workers

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts