City warns of unlicensed scam contractors going door to door

HAMMOND — City officials are warning residents not to fall prey to unlicensed companies going door to door to scam potential customers.

Hammond's Inspections Department said staff has confirmed some companies have taken cash down payments before but never returned to do the full job, according to a social media news release.

"Keep in mind, it is legal for contractors to go door-to-door," the department stated.

But that's only if they have both peddler and contractor licenses valid for 2020.

"We recommend giving us a call to verify before signing any contracts or giving any payments," inspections department staff said in a statement.

So far, the reports of unlicensed contractors going door-to-door are coming from South Hammond and Woodmar, staff said.

However, residents who see trucks or cars with the following company names are asked to call city inspections staff at 219-853-6447 so the companies can be caught in the act, the statement read.

"We want justice for those affected and to prevent future scams," staff said.

The companies are as follows, according to the city: