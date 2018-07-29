Civil Air Patrol cadets serve the community

The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary branch of the United States Air Force that gives an opportunity to youths ages 12 to 20 and senior volunteer members to participate in real search and rescue missions, learn about STEM, aviation and military careers, acquire leadership skills and more. The program also allows the cadets to perform a number of community service projects. Lansing’s Thunder Composite Squadron IL-317 has been active in serving the community.
Among the community service projects and events the cadets have participated in the past year are:
Presenting colors at the Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca, at Lansing Memorial Day ceremony; gate assistance at Nascar races in Joliet, wreath laying on Memorial Day in Munster; Color Guard for Illinois Wing Headquarters Commissioing ceremony; Calumet City Labor Day parade, Easter egg hunt and more
Thunder Composite Squadron meets every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Heritage Middle School in Lansing, Illinois. Youths from throughout the region are welcome to join. Thunder Squadron includes members from surrounding communities, such as Calumet City, Mokena, Lynwood, Dyer, Munster and Schererville.
If a group or organization is interested in working with Civil Air Patrol on a community service project, contact Maj. Barb Buckner at 312-296-6556.