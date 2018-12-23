When it comes to leadership training, community service and instilling confidence in young people age 12 to 21, the Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the United States Air Force, soars.
According to Maj. Barb Buckner, commander of Thunder Composite Squadron IL-317 in Lansing, CAP is a volunteer organization that follows the same structure as the Air Force.
CAP is divided into three “missions”: Aerospace Education, Emergency Services, and Cadet Programs. “We build upon each of these with the projects and activities that we participate in,” Buckner said.
The Aerospace Education mission teaches basic aviation; science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs; astronomy; and basic flight instruction. As part of it, Cadets have orientation flights in Cessna aircraft, even taking the controls for a while. “The chance to fly an airplane with the supervision of a pilot is a big draw for the kids,” Buckner added.
Maj. Rick Zalud, Thunder Composite Squadron IL-317 Deputy Commander for cadets, noted that for the Emergency Services mission CAP Cadets participate in real missions under Air Force direction. “We do 90 percent of all search and rescue missions with the USAF, using its equipment. This includes more than half of the missions in Illinois, as well as some in Indiana."
Zalud said cadets and adult members are trained in first aid/CPR, compass reading, radio communications and more in preparation for search and rescue missions.
Thunder teams have helped look for missing people and for aircraft that don't arrive at their destination when expected. They’ve found signals from Emergency Locator Transmitters and assisted in aerial photos of tornado and flooding damage. “Search and rescue missions really open up the cadets’ eyes,” added Buckner.
"Missions may include sandbagging for flooding, delivering supplies to victims after a hurricane, clean-up after a tornado, and assistance in other natural disasters,” Zalud said. “The kids take a great deal of pride in their work, and when they’re in uniform, they’re considered airmen in the USAF. The USAF actually evaluates us as a group.”
The Cadet Program is twofold: to train today’s youth to be tomorrow’s leaders and introduce them to careers in aviation.
Buckner said that as cadets advance, they’re given leadership roles to teach them responsibility, project management, public speaking, and problem solving. “Many of our cadets have told us that when they got their first job, they were fast tracked into a Team Leader role because of what they learned with us,” she said, beaming.
Cadet 2nd Lt. Lucas Vanderwoude of Lansing is one example. “When he interviewed for his first job, CAP helped him write his resume and helped him to be polished," said Buckner. “Because of this, he was offered more money and a higher position.”
Vanderwoude joined CAP almost five years ago when he was in seventh grade at Heritage Middle School, where the squadron holds its Wednesday meetings. “I saw the kids in the hallway wearing the uniforms, and I thought it looked cool,” he said. “I spoke with Mr. Zalud, who is the ‘network guy’ at school and he said I should come to a meeting. I’m now a junior in high school, and I made it up to first in the officer rank and I’m also the Cadet Commander of the Squadron,” demonstrating the core values of CAP: integrity, excellence, volunteer service, and respect.
Cadet Senior Master Sgt. Saylor Santori of Cedar Lake, a sophomore in high school, has been involved with CAP for 2½ years and is now a Flight Sergeant in charge of the new cadets. “My leaderships skills have grown immensely. Being able to go up to a person and have a meaningful conversation about CAP is amazing,” she said. “When I first joined, I couldn’t go up to anyone. I was very shy.” Santori recently was named Public Affairs Officer for Thunder and will contribute articles to its website.
Focusing on community service, Thunder has visited a nursing home, worked at a food pantry, participated in local parades, and assisted at local events such as the LARC Fish Fry to benefit the developmentally disabled, flight line safety at Gary/Chicago International Airport for the Chicago and Gary Air Shows, and Lan-Oak Park District Easter Egg Hunt and Halloween Ghostly Games, and as posed as “victims” for a Homeland Security Mass Casualty Training event. Cadets have also volunteered as Color Guard for events such as the Federal Aviation Administration Wings Safety seminars and the Chicago White Sox.
In addition to leadership, the CAP Cadet Program introduces today’s youth to careers in aviation. Among other events, cadets participate in an annual competition to detect cyber security threats delivered by the FBI. If they do well, they compete in Washington D.C. “Their first year, Thunder was No. 2 in the state and No. 8 in the nation,” said Zalud.
Buckner said that though cadets wear Air Force uniforms and follow its customs and courtesies, the program isn't designed to get them to join the military. “It’s to build leaders that hopefully will pursue a career in aviation, in one shape or form,” she explained. However, some such as Vanderwoude and Santori are interested in joining the service and one of Thunder’s cadets was accepted at the United States Air Force Academy.
Cadets stay with the program, Buckner explained, because CAP gives them the opportunity to grow safely. “We draw them out of their comfort zone, but we work with them and they know the expectations,” she said. “CAP helps kids, particularly those who are introverts or who may need some direction, to become a leader When they’re with us, they feel safe and confident.”
