Pi Sigma Phi Sorority Upsilon Chapter will hold its 12th annual “Clubs for Charity” golf outing on Sept. 15 at Minne Monesse Golf Club in Grant Park. The cost is $95 per person which includes green fees, cart, door prizes, box lunch, dinner and drink tickets. Contests will be held throughout the event. Registration will be accepted by phone or text to Katie at 708-305-1568 or by calling Pam at 219-923-2031.
Hole sponsorship for $100 can be secured by phone or text to Gloria at 708-207-7425. The charities benefiting are Camp Quality in Frankfort, Illinois, a camp run by volunteers for children 5 to 17 who have been diagnosed with cancer; St. Clare’s in Crown Point, a health-care provider for the working poor; Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program, a free pregnancy program for low-income individuals; and Sojourner Truth House in Gary, a place that offers food, shelter, counseling and medical care for the needy. To donate a raffle or door prize, call Judy at 219-937-9005.