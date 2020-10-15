Community news in brief

17th annnual gardening show postponed

The Porter County Master Gardeners Association (PCMGA) Executive Board and its Gardening Show Committee has decided to postpone the 2021 Gardening Show until Jan. 22, 2022.

After examining many options including physical distancing in the seminar and vendor areas, seed and bulb exchange and the garden café, the steering committee determined it would not be possible to downsize the nearly 3,000-person gathering of gardeners.

Homewood earns national award

HOMEWOOD — The village of Homewood was among the winners of the 2020 America in Bloom national awards announced earlier this month.

Homewood earned the Outstanding Achievement Award for Urban Forestry from America in Bloom, an independent nonprofit group based in Columbus, Ohio, that promotes beautification programs and community involvement through the use of flowers, plants and trees.

Washington student stars in debate

CHICAGO — Christopher Chavez of Washington High School in the East Side neighborhood was among the top placers in Chicago Debates’ first virtual tournament of the 2021 season.